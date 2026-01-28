Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ബോ​ക്സ്‌ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ

    വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ബോ​ക്സ്‌ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ബൗ​ഷ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ബോ​ക്സ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ആ​റി​ന് വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ഗാ​ല ഓ​യാ​സി​സ്‌ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മെ​ഹ​ന്ദി ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് , ഫു​ഡ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ, മാ​ജി​ക് ഷോ, ​മു​ട്ടി​പ്പാ​ട്ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് 93316136, 9794355 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

