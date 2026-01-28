Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jan 2026 9:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jan 2026 9:18 AM IST
വെൽഫെയർ ബോക്സ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ആൻഡ് ഫാമിലി ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽtext_fields
News Summary - Welfare Box Cricket and Family Festival
മസ്കത്ത്: പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ബൗഷർ മേഖല കമ്മിറ്റി ബോക്സ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. ഫെബ്രുവരി ആറിന് വൈകുന്നേരം മൂന്നു മുതൽ ഗാല ഓയാസിസ് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ ഒമാനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ടീമുകൾ മാറ്റുരക്കുന്ന കായിക പരിപാടിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് മെഹന്ദി ഫെസ്റ്റ് , ഫുഡ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ, മാജിക് ഷോ, മുട്ടിപ്പാട്ട് തുടങ്ങിയവയും അരങ്ങേറുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. രജിസ്ട്രേഷന് 93316136, 9794355 നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
