Madhyamam
    12 July 2025 12:32 PM IST
    12 July 2025 12:32 PM IST

    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    രാ​മ​ന്ത​ളി ഹാ​മി​ദ് കോ​യ​മ്മ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ബാ​ഖ​വി അ​രൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ രാ​മ​ന്ത​ളി ഹാ​മി​ദ് കോ​യ​മ്മ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ബാ​ഖ​വി അ​രൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല വ​ഹ​ബി വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ, റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഇ​യ്യാ​ങ്കു​ടി, അ​ശ്റ​ഫ് പൊ​യ്ക്ക​ര, ക​രീം ആ​നാ​ണ്ടി, യൂ​നു​സ് വ​ഹ​ബി വ​ല​കെ​ട്ട്, അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് പ​ള്ളി​യ​ത്ത്, എ​ൻ.​കെ. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

