Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 8:07 AM GMT
വടകര യു.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവീനർക്ക് സ്വീകരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Welcome to the Northern UDF Convener
സലാല: കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവും വടകര നിയോജക മണ്ഡലം യു.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവീനറുമായ കോട്ടയിൽ രാധാകൃഷ്ണനും മെംബർ ബാബുവിനും ഐ.ഒ.സി സലാല സ്വീകരണം നൽകി.
മ്യൂസിക് ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോ. നിഷാതർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ഷബീർ കാലടി, ഹാഷിം കോട്ടക്കൽ, ദീപ ബെന്നി, ബാല ചന്ദ്രൻ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ഷജിൽ മണി ഷാൾ അണിയിച്ചു. കോൺഗ്രസ് അതിന്റെ ചരിത്രപരമായ ദൗത്യം നിർവഹിക്കുമെന്ന് കോട്ടയിൽ രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ പറഞ്ഞു. അബ്ദുല്ല സ്വാഗതവും ശ്യാം മോഹൻ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story