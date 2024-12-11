Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:07 AM GMT

    വ​ട​ക​ര യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    വ​ട​ക​ര യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം
    വ​ട​ക​ര മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ കോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന് ഐ.​ഒ.​സി സ​ലാ​ല ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    സ​ലാ​ല: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വും വ​ട​ക​ര നി​യോ​ജ​ക മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റു​മാ​യ കോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നും മെം​ബ​ർ ബാ​ബു​വി​നും ഐ.​ഒ.​സി സ​ലാ​ല സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.

    മ്യൂ​സി​ക് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​നി​ഷാ​ത​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഷ​ബീ​ർ കാ​ല​ടി, ഹാ​ഷിം കോ​ട്ട​ക്ക​ൽ, ദീ​പ ബെ​ന്നി, ബാ​ല ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഷ​ജി​ൽ മ​ണി ഷാ​ൾ അ​ണി​യി​ച്ചു. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​തി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ ദൗ​ത്യം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ശ്യാം ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman News
