Posted Ondate_range 7 Feb 2025 10:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Feb 2025 10:34 AM IST
ന്യൂനമർദം; ഇന്നു മുതല് മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
മസ്കത്ത്: വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതല് ഞായറാഴ്ച വരെ രാജ്യത്ത് ഒരു ന്യൂനമർദം ബാധിക്കുമെന്ന് ഒമാന് സിവില് ഏവിയേഷന് അതോറിറ്റി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നല്കി.
മുസന്ദം ഗവര്ണറേറ്റ്, ഒമാന് തീരദേശ മേഖലകള്, അല് ഹജര് പര്വതനിരകളുടെ സമീപ പ്രദേശങ്ങള് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില് ഭാഗിക മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നും മുന്നറിയിപ്പില് പറയുന്നു.
ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളില് കാറ്റിനും ഉയര്ന്ന തിരമാലകള്ക്കും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. താപനിലയിൽ കുറവുണ്ടാകുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Next Story