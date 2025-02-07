Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 10:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 10:34 AM IST

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ല്‍ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ല്‍ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ഒ​രു ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ സി​വി​ല്‍ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ല്‍കി.

    മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ്, ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ള്‍, അ​ല്‍ ഹ​ജ​ര്‍ പ​ര്‍വ​ത​നി​ര​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മീ​പ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഭാ​ഗി​ക മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ല്‍ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ കാ​റ്റി​നും ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്ന തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ള്‍ക്കും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. താ​പ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ കു​റ​വു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsWeather News
