വയനാട് സ്വദേശിനി മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST
വയനാട് സ്വദേശിനി മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Wayanad native passes away in Muscat
മസ്കത്ത്: വയനാട് സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. അഞ്ചുകുന്നിലെ സഫിയ (55) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പരേതനായ അഹമ്മദിന്റെ (ഷഹനാസ് ആൻഡ് ഹുസൈന് ഡയറക്ടര്) ഭാര്യയാണ്.
ശാരീരിക അസ്വസ്ഥതയെ തുടര്ന്ന് റൂവിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായിരുന്നു. എം.കെ. മുനീര് എം.എല്.എയുടെ മകന് മുഫ്ലിഹിന്റെ ഭാര്യാമാതാവാണ്. മക്കള്: ഷുഹൈല്, ഹഫ്സത്ത്, സഫ്വാന്, ഹാദിയ. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കള് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story