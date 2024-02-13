Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 5:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യിലെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളം ക​യ​റി;​ 107 പേ​രെ മാ​റ്റി

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യിലെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളം ക​യ​റി;​ 107 പേ​രെ മാ​റ്റി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ലെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 107 പേ​രെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    ഫി​സി​ക്ക​ൽ തെ​റാ​പ്പി സെൻറ​റി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​വ​രെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:RainHealth CenterNorth Bathina
