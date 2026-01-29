Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST

    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റ​സാ​ഖ്‌ ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ​ക്ക്‌ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: മു​ൻ സ​ലാ​ല കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും വ​യ​നാ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല മു​സ്‌​ലിം ലീ​ഗ്‌ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ റ​സാ​ഖ്‌ ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ​ക്ക്‌ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ടൗ​ൺ ഓ​ഫീ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മ​ഹ്‌​മൂ​ദ്‌ ഹാ​ജി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഹു​സൈ​ൻ കാ​ച്ചി​ലോ​ടി, നാ​സ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങ​ത്തൂ​ർ, ഹ​മീ​ദ് ഫൈ​സി, നാ​സ​ർ ക​മൂ​ന, തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. റ​ഷീ​ദ് ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ശം​സീ​ർ കൊ​ല്ലം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newswelcominggulf
    News Summary - warm welcoming
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X