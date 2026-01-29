Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST
സ്വീകരണം നൽകിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - warm welcoming
Listen to this Article
സലാല: മുൻ സലാല കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റും വയനാട് ജില്ല മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് നേതാവുമായ റസാഖ് കൽപറ്റക്ക് കെ.എം.സി.സി സലാലയിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. ടൗൺ ഓഫീസിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ മഹ്മൂദ് ഹാജി അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
ഹുസൈൻ കാച്ചിലോടി, നാസർ പെരിങ്ങത്തൂർ, ഹമീദ് ഫൈസി, നാസർ കമൂന, തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. റഷീദ് കൽപറ്റ സ്വാഗതവും ശംസീർ കൊല്ലം നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story