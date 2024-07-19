Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    19 July 2024 6:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 July 2024 6:57 AM GMT

    വാ​ദി​ക​ബീ​ർ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പ്​; ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​വു​മാ​യി ബെ​ൽ​ജി​യ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ്

    വാ​ദി​ക​ബീ​ർ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പ്​; ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​വു​മാ​യി ബെ​ൽ​ജി​യ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: വാ​ദി​ക​ബീ​റി​ലെ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പ്​ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ന്​ ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​വു​മാ​യി ബെ​ൽ​ജി​യ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഫി​ലി​പ്പ് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖി​നെ ഫോ​ണി​ൽ വി​ളി​ച്ചു. സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ ശ്ര​മ​ത്തെ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ പ്ര​ശം​സി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsWadi Kabir firing
    News Summary - Vadikabir shooting; King of the Belgians in solidarity
