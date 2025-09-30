Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 12:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 12:05 PM IST

    വി.​പി. ന​സീ​മ​ക്ക്‌ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി

    വി.​പി. ന​സീ​മ​ക്ക്‌ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി
    വി.​പി. ന​സീ​മ​ക്ക്‌ എ​സ്‌.​എം.​സി.​സി ഒ​മാ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്‌: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​പു​രം ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ങ് ക​മ്മ​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ണും വാ​ർ​ഡ് മെം​ബ​റു​മാ​യ വി.​പി. ന​സീ​മ​ക്ക്‌ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠാ​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ എ​സ്‌.​എം.​സി.​സി ഒ​മാ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്‌ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്‌.

    സം​ഗ​മം അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ക്ക​ര​മ്മ​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. നാ​സ​ർ ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​പു​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മൂ​സാ​ൻ പ​ള്ളി​പ്പാ​ത്ത്, റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​പു​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ എ​ൻ.​പി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Gulf NewsOman Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - VP Naseema was given a reception
