Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2024 8:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2024 8:17 AM GMT

    താ​മ​സ-​തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം: 12​ പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: താ​മ​സ-​തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ധ​ങ്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 12​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

    ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ, ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​ബ്രി സ്‌​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsViolation of law
    News Summary - Violation of residence-employment rules: 12 people arrested
