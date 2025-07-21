Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    21 July 2025 10:22 AM IST
    21 July 2025 10:22 AM IST

    പൊ​തു ധാ​ര്‍മി​ക​ത ലം​ഘ​നം; മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ 30 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    പൊ​തു ധാ​ര്‍മി​ക​ത ലം​ഘ​നം; മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ 30 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​തു ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത​യും മാ​ന്യ​ത​യും ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​ന് വി​വി​ധ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ 21 സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 30 പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ത്ര വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    News Summary - Violation of public morality; 30 people arrested in Matara
