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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപൊതുമര്യാദ ലംഘനം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2026 6:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2026 6:51 AM IST

    പൊതുമര്യാദ ലംഘനം; വനിതകൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    പൊതുമര്യാദ ലംഘനം; വനിതകൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
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    മസ്കത്ത്: പൊതു മര്യാദ ലംഘിച്ചതിനും ആഭാസകരമായ വസ്ത്രധാരണത്തിൽ പൊതുസ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെട്ടതിനും തൊഴിൽ-താമസനിയമങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ചതിനും മസ്കത്തിൽ നിരവധി പ്രവാസി സ്ത്രീകളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.ഏഷ്യൻ, ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരികളാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. പൊതുസമാധാനം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനായി തുടരുന്ന പരിശോധനയിലാണ് നടപടി.

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    TAGS:violationwomengulf
    News Summary - Violation of public decency; women arrested
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