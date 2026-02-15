Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2026 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2026 10:21 AM IST

    പൊ​തു​മ​ര്യാ​ദ ലം​ഘ​നം; സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി

    പൊ​തു​മ​ര്യാ​ദ ലം​ഘ​നം; സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​തു​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ശ്ലീ​ല​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വ​സ്ത്ര​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞും പൊ​തു​ശീ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ടും ചെ​യ്ത​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ, അ​റ​ബ് വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ ഒ​രു കൂ​ട്ടം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു.

    പൊ​തു​മ​ര്യാ​ദ​ക്കും സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:#gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Violation of public decency; legal action against women
