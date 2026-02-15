Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2026 10:21 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2026 10:21 AM IST
പൊതുമര്യാദ ലംഘനം; സ്ത്രീകൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Violation of public decency; legal action against women
മസ്കത്ത്: പൊതുസ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ അശ്ലീലമായ രീതിയിൽ വസ്ത്രമണിഞ്ഞും പൊതുശീലങ്ങൾക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമായ പെരുമാറ്റത്തിൽ ഏർപ്പെട്ടും ചെയ്തതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ, അറബ് വംശജരായ ഒരു കൂട്ടം സ്ത്രീകളെറോയൽ ഒമാൻപൊലീസ് തടഞ്ഞു.
പൊതുമര്യാദക്കും സമൂഹ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾക്കും വിരുദ്ധമായ രീതിയിലായിരുന്നു ഇവരുടെ പ്രവർത്തനമെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഇവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിവരികയാണെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story