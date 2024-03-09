Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2024 6:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2024 6:34 AM GMT

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം; നി​സ്​​വ​യി​ൽ 32 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ
    പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ നി​സ്​​വ​യി​ൽ​യി​നി​ന്ന്​ 32പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. 53 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. നി​സ്​​വ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് നി​സ്​​വ സ്പെ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​വും പൊ​തു സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ ഭം​ഗം വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നാ​ണ്​ ബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ViolationTrafficOman News
    News Summary - violation of law-32 people arrested in Niswa
