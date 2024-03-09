Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 March 2024 6:34 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 March 2024 6:34 AM GMT
ഗതാഗത നിയമ ലംഘനം; നിസ്വയിൽ 32 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - violation of law-32 people arrested in Niswa
മസ്കത്ത്: ഗതാഗത നിയമ ലംഘനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ നിസ്വയിൽയിനിന്ന് 32പേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 53 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. നിസ്വ പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് നിസ്വ സ്പെഷ്യൽ ടാസ്ക് പൊലീസ് യൂനിറ്റിന്റെ പിന്തുണയോടെയാണ് ആളുകളെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
ഗതാഗതവും പൊതു സൗകര്യവും തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തുകയും സമാധാനത്തിന് ഭംഗം വരുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തതിനാണ് ബൈക്കുകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
