Posted Ondate_range 23 Sep 2024 6:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Sep 2024 6:52 AM GMT
തൊഴിൽ നിയമ ലംഘനം; ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ 40 പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Violation of labour law-40 expatriates arrested in Jabal Akhdar
മസ്കത്ത്: തൊഴിൽ നിയമ ലംഘനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് 40 പ്രവാസികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതായി തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽനിന്നാണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടുന്നത്. ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ തൊഴിൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിലെ വിലായത്തിലെ സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലായിരുന്നു പരിശോധന കാമ്പയിൻ നടത്തിയത്. നിയമനടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരികയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
