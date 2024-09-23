Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 6:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 6:52 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം; ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ഖ്ദ​റി​ൽ 40 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് 40 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ഖ്ദ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ഖ്ദ​റി​ലെ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ViolationsLabour LawExpatriatesArrest
    News Summary - Violation of labour law-40 expatriates arrested in Jabal Akhdar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick