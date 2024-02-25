Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 6:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 6:08 AM GMT

    തൊഴിൽ നിയമ ലംഘനം; സുഹാറിൽ ഏഴുപേർ പിടിയിൽ

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ൽ ഏ​ഴു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ഒ​മാ​നി ഇ​ത​ര തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന.

    TAGS:Oman NewsViolation of labor laws
    News Summary - Violation of labor laws; Seven people arrested in Suhar
