Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2024 6:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2024 6:51 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽനി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം; സീ​ബി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Migrant workers caught in seeb
    സീ​ബി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ്​ ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച്​ സീ​ബ്​ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ച്ച​ക്ക​റി​ക​ളും പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​റ്റ​തി​ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ​യും സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:violationOman Newslabour lawarrest
    News Summary - Violation of labor laws; Migrant workers arrested at Seeb
