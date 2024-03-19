Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതൊ​ഴി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2024 7:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2024 7:23 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം: നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ഒ​രു സം​ഘം ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തു. പ്ര​വാ​സി തെ​രു​വു​ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​രെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് സ​ഹം, സു​ഹാ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ViolationOman Newslabor lawArrest
    News Summary - Violation of labor law: Several arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X