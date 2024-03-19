Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 March 2024 7:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 March 2024 7:23 AM GMT
തൊഴിൽ നിയമലംഘനം: നിരവധിപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Violation of labor law: Several arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: തൊഴിൽ നിയമലംഘനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഒരു സംഘം ആളുകളെ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിൽനിന്ന് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പ്രവാസി തെരുവുകച്ചവടക്കാരെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് സഹം, സുഹാർ വിലായത്തുകളിൽ തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയത്തെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ച് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ തൊഴിൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധന ക്യാമ്പയിനിലാണ് ഇവർ പിടിയിലായത്. നിയമനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
