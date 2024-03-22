Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 5:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 5:39 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം; നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​രെ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ജോ​യൻ​റ് ലേ​ബ​ർ ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ടീം ​ഖാ​ബൂ​റ, സു​വൈ​ഖ്​ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ൽ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വ​ർ​ക്ക് സൈ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:violationOman Newslabor lawarrest
    News Summary - Violation of labor law; Many people got arrested
