Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2024 4:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 4:50 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം: ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ൽ 18 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​തി​ന് 18 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രെ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsExpatriatesRules Violation
    News Summary - Violation of employment and residence rules-18 expatriates arrested in Buraimi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick