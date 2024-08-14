Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 6:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 6:32 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം; 24 വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം; 24 വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച 24 വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സൗ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ ശർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ, ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ViolationEmploymentOman newsArrest
    News Summary - Violation of employment and residence regulations; 24 foreigners under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick