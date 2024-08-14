Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 6:32 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 6:32 AM GMT
തൊഴിൽ, താമസ നിയമലംഘനം; 24 വിദേശികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Violation of employment and residence regulations; 24 foreigners under arrest
മസ്കത്ത്: സുൽത്താനേറ്റിൽ തൊഴിൽ, താമസ നിയമങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച 24 വിദേശികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സൗത്ത് അൽ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ നിന്നാണ് ഇവർ പിടിയിലായത്. ഏഷ്യൻ, ആഫ്രിക്കൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ പൗരന്മാരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
