Posted Ondate_range 3 Sep 2024 6:47 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Sep 2024 6:47 AM GMT
തൊഴിൽ, താമസ നിയമലംഘനം; പ്രവാസി വനിതകൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Violation of employment and residence regulations-expatriate women in custody
മസ്കത്ത്: തൊഴിൽ, താമസ നിയമ ലംഘനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പ്രവാസി വനിതകൾ പിടിയിലായി. ആഫ്രിക്കൻ സ്ത്രീകളെയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
സീബിലെ വിലായത്തിലെ വീടുകളുടെ പവിത്രതയും നിയമലംഘനങ്ങളും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് ഇവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. അറസ്റ്റിലായ യുവതികൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചുവരുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
