Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 6:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 6:47 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം; പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സീ​ബി​ലെ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​വി​ത്ര​ത​യും നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ യു​വ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:EmploymentOman NewsResidenceRules Violation
    News Summary - Violation of employment and residence regulations-expatriate women in custody
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick