Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവി​ക​സി​ത് ഭാ​ര​ത് റ​ൺ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 12:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 12:05 PM IST

    വി​ക​സി​ത് ഭാ​ര​ത് റ​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​ക​സി​ത് ഭാ​ര​ത് റ​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി, കേ​ന്ദ്ര യു​വ​ജ​ന​കാ​ര്യ കാ​യി​ക മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള മൈ ​ഭാ​ര​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ സം​യു​ക്താ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ക​സി​ത് ഭാ​ര​ത് റ​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 150ല​ധി​കം അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം ന​ട​ന്ന ഈ ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി, സേ​വ​നം, ഫി​റ്റ്‌​ന​സ്, സു​സ്ഥി​ര​ത എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഗോ​ള ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​മാ​യി മാ​റി.

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഓ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ, പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ, പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​വേ​ശ​ത്തോ​ടെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsMuscat Indian Embassygulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Vikasit Bharat Run organized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X