Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാഹനമോഷണം; ഒരാൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 March 2024 7:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2024 7:29 AM GMT

    വാഹനമോഷണം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാഹനമോഷണം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തു. വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ഷ​ണം, വ്യാ​ജ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ് പ്ലേ​റ്റ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ, അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി തോ​ക്ക് കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ക്ക​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ഒ​രാ​ളെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsVehicle Theft
    News Summary - vehicle theft; One person was arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X