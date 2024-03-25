വാഹനമോഷണം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
വാഹനമോഷണം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - vehicle theft; One person was arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: നിരവധി കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഒരാളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വാഹനമോഷണം, വ്യാജ ലൈസൻസ് പ്ലേറ്റ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വാഹനമോടിക്കൽ, അനധികൃതമായി തോക്ക് കൈവശം വെക്കൽ തുടങ്ങിയവയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഒരാളെ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
