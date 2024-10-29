Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​ന മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 1:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 1:18 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വാ​ഹ​ന മോ​ഷ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വാ​ഹ​ന ഉ​ട​മ താ​ക്കോ​ൽ കാ​റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​മി​ഷം പ്ര​തി ഇ​തെ​ടു​ത്ത് മു​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TheftOman NewsVehicle
    News Summary - Vehicle theft- One is under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick