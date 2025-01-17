Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 11:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 11:33 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന മോ​ഷ​ണം; നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് നാ​ല് പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ലി​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsArrestsVehicle Theft
    News Summary - Vehicle Theft; Four People Arrested
