Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നം​കൊ​ണ്ട്​...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:38 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നം​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നം​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​:​ തെ​രു​വി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ബ്ര​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​യാ​ൾ സ്വ​ന്ത​വും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ജീ​വ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലും വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വിഡി​യോ സമൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ്​ ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂടു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsRoadVehicleArrestStund
    News Summary - vehicle riding and circus in road
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X