Posted Ondate_range 2 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT
സുവൈഖിൽ വാഹന റിപ്പയർ കടക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Vehicle repair shop set on fire in Suwaikh
മസ്കത്ത്:വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സുവൈഖിൽ വാഹന റിപ്പയർ കടക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു. ആർക്കും പരിക്കുകളൊന്നുമില്ല. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ അംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയതിനാൽ കടക്കുള്ളിലെ പാഴ്വസ്തുക്കളിലേക്ക് പടർന്നില്ല. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
