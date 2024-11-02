Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    2 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    സു​വൈ​ഖി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന റി​പ്പ​യ​ർ ക​ട​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    repair shop fire
    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി

    അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്:​വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​വൈ​ഖി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന റി​പ്പ​യ​ർ ക​ട​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണവി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ക​ട​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ലെ പാ​ഴ്‌​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ട​ർ​ന്നി​ല്ല. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsRepair Shop Fire
    News Summary - Vehicle repair shop set on fire in Suwaikh
