Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 1:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 1:43 AM GMT

    സീ​ബി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    vehicle fire
    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു 

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ട​ക്കി​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നും മാ​നു​വ​ൽ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സി.​ഡി.​എ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsVehicle Fire
