സലാലയിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ല

Posted Ondate_range 17 Sept 2025 4:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Sept 2025 4:22 PM IST
സലാലയിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - Vehicle catches fire in Salalah; no casualties
സലാല: സലാലയിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള അപകടങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ വേണ്ട നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
