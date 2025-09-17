Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sept 2025 4:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sept 2025 4:22 PM IST

    സലാലയിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ല

    സലാലയിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ല
    Listen to this Article

    സലാല: സലാലയിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള അപകടങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ വേണ്ട നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsVehicle Firesalalah
    News Summary - Vehicle catches fire in Salalah; no casualties
