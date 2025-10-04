Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 11:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 11:52 AM IST

    ഇ​സ്കി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ഇ​സ്കി: വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഇ​സ്കി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല.ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​​​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsvehiclesOman NewsFire breaks out
    News Summary - Vehicle catches fire in Iski
