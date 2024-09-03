Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    3 Sep 2024 6:18 AM GMT
    3 Sep 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന ബാ​റ്റ​റി മോ​ഷ​ണം; അ​ഞ്ച് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വാ​ഹ​ന ബാ​റ്റ​റി മോ​ഷ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:TheftOman NewsExpatriates
    sidekick