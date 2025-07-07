Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 July 2025 11:43 AM IST
7 July 2025 11:43 AM IST
News Summary - Vehicle accident in Nisswa; One dead, nine injured
മസ്കത്ത്: നിസ്വ വിലായത്തിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. ഒമ്പത് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കാണ് ദാരുണമായ സംഭവം അരങ്ങേറിയത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ നിസ്വ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായി ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ഹെൽത്ത് സർവിസസ് അറിയിച്ചു. നാലുപേരുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമാണ്. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണങ്ങളും മറ്റു വിവരങ്ങളും ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല.
