Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2025 11:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2025 11:43 AM IST

    നി​സ്‍വ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു, ഒ​മ്പ​ത് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​സ്‍വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഒ​മ്പ​ത് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ണ് ദാ​രു​ണ​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി​യ​ത്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ നി​സ്‌​വ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യി ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നാ​ലു​പേ​രു​ടെ പ​രി​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റു വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:niswa accidentGulf NewsInjuredOne DeadVehicle Accident
    News Summary - Vehicle accident in Nisswa; One dead, nine injured
