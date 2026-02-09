Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    9 Feb 2026 9:51 AM IST
    ലി​വ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ലി​വ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ലി​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യ​ലെ ലി​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. മൂ​ന്നു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
