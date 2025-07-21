Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 July 2025 10:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    21 July 2025 10:28 AM IST

    ഹൈ​മ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു

    ഹൈ​മ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു
    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹൈ​മ​യി​ൽ വാ​​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ​ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി) വ്യോ​മ​യാ​ന യൂ​നി​റ്റ് എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ നി​സ്‍വ റ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​വ​രെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യ​വും ചി​കി​ത്സ​യും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ.​പി​പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS: Oman News Vehicle Accident Haima accident news
    News Summary - Vehicle accident in Haima; Injured airlifted
