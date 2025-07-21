Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 July 2025 10:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 July 2025 10:28 AM IST
ഹൈമയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Vehicle accident in Haima; Injured airlifted
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹൈമയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ പൗരന്മാരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) വ്യോമയാന യൂനിറ്റ് എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ നിസ്വ റഫറൻസ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് ഇവരെ കൊണ്ടുപോയി. ആവശ്യമായ വൈദ്യസഹായവും ചികിത്സയും ലഭ്യമാക്കിയെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പിപ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
