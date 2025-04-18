Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസലാലയിൽ ട്രക്ക്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2025 5:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2025 5:31 PM IST

    സലാലയിൽ ട്രക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് യു.പി. സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Muhammed Niyas
    cancel

    സലാല: സലാലയിൽ ട്രക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. ജിതൻപൂരിലെ മുഹമ്മദ് നിയാസ് (59) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്നലെ വൈകിട്ട് സാദയിലെ ഒമാൻ ഓയിൽ പമ്പിന് സമീപം യാബിലാശിന് അടുത്താണ് അപകടം. ഭാര്യ: നജ്മ ഖാത്തൂൻ.

    സലാലയിലെ പ്രമുഖ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയുടെ ട്രക്കാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്. സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നിയമനടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UP NativesalalahObituary News
    News Summary - UP native dies after truck overturns in Salalah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X