Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനി​സ്‌​വ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2025 1:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 1:47 PM IST

    നി​സ്‌​വ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ക​ട​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് താ​ഴി​ട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    closed
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. നി​സ്‌​വ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ക​ട​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചു​പൂ​ട്ടി.

    ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ, ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ങ് ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​തെ​യും ശു​ചി​ത്വ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തു​മാ​യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ച് പൂ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Two shops in Niswa were demolished
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X