Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പോ​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fishing
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖു​റം മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പോ​യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി. സൈ​നി​ക, സു​ര​ക്ഷാ, സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ മാ​രി​ടൈം സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി സെ​ന്‍റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന ബോ​ട്ട് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി ​ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FishingOman News
    News Summary - Two people who went missing during fishing
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick