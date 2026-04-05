സഹമിൽ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ രണ്ടുപേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

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Posted Ondate_range 5 April 2026 10:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 April 2026 10:54 AM IST
സഹമിൽ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ രണ്ടുപേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - Two people who fell into a well in Saham were rescued.
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സഹം വിലായത്തിൽ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ രണ്ടുപേരെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ ദൗത്യസംഘം രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. അപകട സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ച് തന്നെ അടിയന്തര വൈദ്യസഹായം നൽകി ആരോഗ്യനില സ്ഥിരപ്പെടുത്തുകയും തുടർന്ന് വിദഗ്ദ ചികിത്സക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുകയും ചെയ്തു.
സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ്, ആംബുലൻസ് സംഘങ്ങളുടെ കർമനിരതയാണ് ഈ സംഭവം തെളിയിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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