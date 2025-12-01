Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ടീം ​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി. ട്ര​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​യാ​ത്ര അ​സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​യ​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ സേ​വ​നം തേ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് വി​ങ് ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി കൗ​ല ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

