Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2025 1:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2025 1:34 PM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു ഒ​മാ​നി പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. 95 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ല​ധി​കം ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്തും മോ​ർ​ഫി​നും ആ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി സ്ഥി​തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsDrug Trafficking
