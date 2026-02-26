Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Feb 2026 10:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Feb 2026 10:36 AM IST
മസ്കത്ത്: മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി ബൗഷറിൽ രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ പിടികൂടി. റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസിന്റെ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് വിരുദ്ധ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ നടത്തിയ റെയ്ഡിലാണ് പ്രതികൾ പിടിയിലായത്. പരിശോധനയിൽ ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്ത്, ഹഷീഷ്, ഗാഞ്ച, മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ എന്നിവ വൻ തോതിൽ കൈവശം വെച്ചതായി കണ്ടെത്തി. പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
