Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2026 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2026 10:36 AM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​രു​ദ്ധ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റെ​യ്ഡി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ്, ഗാ​ഞ്ച, മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വ​ൻ തോ​തി​ൽ കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Two people arrested in Bowsher with drugs
