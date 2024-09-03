Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം

    ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്ക്
    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ

    ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം. ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​യു​ട​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​പ​ക​ട കാ​ര​ണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsSeebHouse Fire
    News Summary - Two killed in house fire in Seeb
