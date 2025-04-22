Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2025 1:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2025 1:43 PM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര; ര​ണ്ടു ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ​കാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മോ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര; ര​ണ്ടു ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ​കാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മോ​ഷ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ​ലാ​ല, സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മോ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ണ്ടു ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ ദോ​ഫ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പ​ണ​വും സ്വ​ർ​ണ്ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsRoyal oman policeGulf NewsOman NewsTheft News
    News Summary - Two Jordanians arrested in theft spree
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X