Posted Ondate_range 22 April 2025 1:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 April 2025 1:43 PM IST
മോഷണ പരമ്പര; രണ്ടു ജോർഡൻകാർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two Jordanians arrested in theft spree
മസ്കത്ത്: സലാല, സീബ് വിലായത്തുകളിലെ നിരവധി വീടുകളിൽ നടന്ന മോഷണ പരമ്പരകളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് രണ്ടു ജോർഡൻ പൗരന്മാരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസിന്റെ ദോഫർ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പണവും സ്വർണ്ണാഭരണങ്ങളും ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും മറ്റുമായിരുന്നു ഇവർ മോഷ്ടിച്ചിരുന്നത്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
