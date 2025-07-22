Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right15,380 കുപ്പി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2025 9:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2025 9:33 PM IST

    15,380 കുപ്പി മദ്യവുമായി രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ഒമാനിൽ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    liquorSeized
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: വലിയ അളവില്‍ മദ്യം ശേഖരവുമായി ​രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസി തൊഴിലാളികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വടക്കന്‍ ബാത്തിന ഗവര്‍ണറേറ്റിലെ സുഹാർ വിലായത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം.

    15,380 കുപ്പി മദ്യമാണ് കംപ്ലൈന്റ്‌സ് ആന്റ് റിസ്‌ക് അസ്സസ്‌മെന്റ് വിഭാഗം നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയില്‍ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതെന്ന് റോയല്‍ ഒമാന്‍ പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

    താമസ കെട്ടിടത്തില്‍ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലാണ് ഇവ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പ്രതികള്‍ക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികള്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു വരികയാണ്.

    പിടികൂടിയ മദ്യശേഖരം

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:liquorOman NewsIndiansLatest News
    News Summary - Two Indians arrested in Oman with 15,380 bottles of liquor
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X