15,380 കുപ്പി മദ്യവുമായി രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ഒമാനിൽ പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 22 July 2025 9:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 July 2025 9:33 PM IST
15,380 കുപ്പി മദ്യവുമായി രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ഒമാനിൽ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two Indians arrested in Oman with 15,380 bottles of liquor
മസ്കത്ത്: വലിയ അളവില് മദ്യം ശേഖരവുമായി രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസി തൊഴിലാളികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വടക്കന് ബാത്തിന ഗവര്ണറേറ്റിലെ സുഹാർ വിലായത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം.
15,380 കുപ്പി മദ്യമാണ് കംപ്ലൈന്റ്സ് ആന്റ് റിസ്ക് അസ്സസ്മെന്റ് വിഭാഗം നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയില് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതെന്ന് റോയല് ഒമാന് പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയില് പറഞ്ഞു.
താമസ കെട്ടിടത്തില് ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലാണ് ഇവ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പ്രതികള്ക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികള് സ്വീകരിച്ചു വരികയാണ്.
പിടികൂടിയ മദ്യശേഖരം
