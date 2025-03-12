Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    12 March 2025 12:42 PM IST
    12 March 2025 12:42 PM IST

    മോ​ർ​ഫി​നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മോ​ർ​ഫി​നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് കൈ​വ​ശം വ​ച്ച​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വ​ലി​യ അ​ള​വി​ൽ മോ​ർ​ഫി​ൻ കൈ​വ​ശം വ​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:immigrantsGulf NewsArrestsmorphine
