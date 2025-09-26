Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    26 Sept 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 11:16 AM IST

    ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു​നി​ർ​ത്തി മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു; ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു​നി​ർ​ത്തി മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു; ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​ക്വ​യ​റീ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ​സാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നെ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു​നി​ർ​ത്തി ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച്, ബ​ല​മാ​യി മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​വാ​ങ്ങി പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

