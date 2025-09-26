Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 11:16 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 11:16 AM IST
തടഞ്ഞുനിർത്തി മൊബൈൽ കവർന്നു; രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two immigrants arrested for stealing mobile phones while stopped
മസ്കത്ത്: ആയുധങ്ങളുമായി കവർച്ച നടത്തിയ സംഭവത്തിൽ രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരത്വമുള്ള പ്രതികളെ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ഇൻക്വയറീസ് ആൻഡ് ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻസാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരനെ തടഞ്ഞുനിർത്തി ആക്രമിച്ച്, ബലമായി മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ പിടിച്ചുവാങ്ങി പ്രതികൾ രക്ഷപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
