Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 6:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 6:47 AM IST
പണം മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് വിദേശികൾ പിടിയിൽ
News Summary - Two foreigners were arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കന് ശര്ഖിയ ഗവര്ണറേറ്റിലെ അല് ഖാബില് പ്രദേശത്ത് നിരവധി വാണിജ്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളില്നിന്നും പണം മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് വിദേശികളെ റോയല് ഒമാന് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ഏഷ്യന് രാജ്യക്കാരെയാണ് വടക്കന് ശര്ഖിയ പൊലീസ് കമാന്ഡ് പിടികൂടിയത്. പ്രതികള്ക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികള് സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
