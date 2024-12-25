Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    25 Dec 2024 6:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:47 AM IST

    പ​ണം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ശ​ര്‍ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​ല്‍ ഖാ​ബി​ല്‍ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും പ​ണം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ശ​ര്‍ഖി​യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsforiegnersarrestCrime
