Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:36 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    police
    റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. 22 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ഹ​ഷീഷ്, ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, മോ​ർ​ഫി​ൻ, മ​രി​ജു​വാ​ന, 2600ല​ധി​കം സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsCrime NewsOman News
