Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2024 8:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2024 8:13 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്​​ക​ത്ത്​: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളെ​യും ല​ഹ​രി പ​ദാ​ർ​ഥങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ചെ​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സി​ന്‍റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക്‌​സും ഹഷീഷും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Drugs
    News Summary - Two foreigners arrested with drugs
